Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks the messy bun, kaftan and mask as she gives a sneak peek into her quarantine; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak-peek into her quarantine as she shared a video rocking a messy bun look; Take a look

Although due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we don’t get to see paparazzi photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan but thanks to Bebo’s Instagram debut, she makes sure to give sneak-peek into her quarantine. From sharing and Taimur Ali Khan’s painting photos to giving us a glimpse into her Mother’s day celebrations, Kareena’s social media skills are on point, and today, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared another video wherein she is seen rocking a messy bun, kaftan and homemade mask and alongside the video, she wrote, “Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks..PS: Thank you @nishasareen for the best face pack ever #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries…”

Prior to this, Kareena shared a throwback photo with her team from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha which was being shot in Punjab before the lockdown and in the group photo, Bebo is seen posing against a beautiful mustard field in the backdrop with the team of Laal Singh Chaddha. “The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home (sic.),”she wrote in the caption. Yes, prior to the lockdown, Kareena and were shooting in Punjab for the film, and due to the pandemic, the shooting was stalled and Bebo and Aamir had returned to Mumbai.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, her next release was to be Laal Singh Chaddha and on Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan had dropped Kareena’s first official look from the film and alongside the photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me (wink emoji) Love.” Also, Bebo will be seen in period drama Takht, directed by .

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest post as she rocks a messy bun:

