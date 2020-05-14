Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks the messy bun, kaftan and mask as she gives a sneak peek into her quarantine; WATCH
Although due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we don’t get to see paparazzi photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan but thanks to Bebo’s Instagram debut, she makes sure to give sneak-peek into her quarantine. From sharing Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s painting photos to giving us a glimpse into her Mother’s day celebrations, Kareena’s social media skills are on point, and today, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared another video wherein she is seen rocking a messy bun, kaftan and homemade mask and alongside the video, she wrote, “Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks..PS: Thank you @nishasareen for the best face pack ever #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries…”
Prior to this, Kareena shared a throwback photo with her team from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha which was being shot in Punjab before the lockdown and in the group photo, Bebo is seen posing against a beautiful mustard field in the backdrop with the team of Laal Singh Chaddha. “The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home (sic.),”she wrote in the caption. Yes, prior to the lockdown, Kareena and Aamir Khan were shooting in Punjab for the film, and due to the pandemic, the shooting was stalled and Bebo and Aamir had returned to Mumbai.
While Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, her next release was to be Laal Singh Chaddha and on Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan had dropped Kareena’s first official look from the film and alongside the photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me (wink emoji) Love.” Also, Bebo will be seen in period drama Takht, directed by Karan Johar.
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest post as she rocks a messy bun:
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Dumb
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Stop picking on kareena Kapoor judge yourself before you judge others okkz
Anonymous 10 hours ago
She is so beautiful inward and outwards and saif ail khan is very lucky to have her as is wife. Haters will always hate lovers will always love no matter what.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Even she made Saif to be as cheap as she is. Saif was a Cassey man with Amrita Singh.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
She has no sense of humanity or kindness. Selfish and concerned about money making even at the cost of his Son, Taimur
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Here comes the nautanki queen & what no surgeries ?? You got to be joking , jawline lift , the hollow cheeks , Cheek fillers & Botox.., I even know which doctor she visits so pls stop with this natural beauty nonsense. There’s nobody in Bollywood above 25 years who hasn’t done anything to their faces. Practically every one ..not only to their faces but also bodies ...liposuction & tummy tucks.haha
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Plz let me know the doctor. I want to visit
Anonymous 14 hours ago
She has so much competition with sonam. One day sonam show her bed n now she is indirectly showing her same bed behind
Anonymous 15 hours ago
pls help fellow actors like sonu sood who are doing a great deal in helping the migrant workers&feeding the poor rather than pouting..it would be appreciated.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Kareena was better off not being on IG. People can actually see how unremarkable she actually is
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Haha....love it, she’s so damn naturally beautiful, no surgeries or procedures on that almost 40 face.....looks like her dad with her grandma’s unique square jaws. Love her youthful joyful spirit too.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
kareena has the worst pics on instagram not even one glam stylish pics on insta. katrina sonam deepika anushka kajol madhuri aish shilpa has the best pic on insta. both kapoor sisters pics are worst make me sick they look poor lol
Anonymous 20 hours ago
For Gods sake,at least she is for Real!!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
If we have so much problm with their photo than we should not see !!!!let them have freedom to post of there wish
Anonymous 24 hours ago
So strange to see 40 year old making these stupid videos..
Anonymous 24 hours ago
You too will be 40 one day...some ppl talk abt others being 40 or more as if they are going to be 16 always...strange mentality..
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Age is just a number!!
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Hahaha yeah u r r8
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Really? Why u people go after numbers? Are u going to be always in ur 20s? It's her life, her face, her body, let her enjoy the way she wants to be.
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Are you for real? 40 yrs is not old, in fact no age is too old to have fun? How old are you, 16?
Anonymous 24 hours ago
What's your problem...her life she do whatever she likes
Anonymous 24 hours ago
lol she is just late to the party. We are here to explore life at every age. There is no need to shame people.