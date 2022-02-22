Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks striped casuals like a boss as she clicks a ‘liftie’; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on top of her social media game. Kareena is quite active on Instagram, where she often shares life updates with fans. Every once in a while, Kareena treats netizens to glimpses of her life with friends and family, especially her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh. Netizens often swoon over these pictures and keep on coming back for more. A few moments back, Kareena took to her Instagram stories yet again and shared a new picture, which she rightfully termed a ‘liftie’.

Some time back, Kareena took the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a new picture on her IG stories. In the photograph, Kareena can be seen clicking a mirror selfie inside a lift. The actress donned a striped black and white, full-sleeved tee. Kareena styled the tee with a pair of flared denim pants. Her hair was done in a bun with a middle parting. She also carried a sling bag with her. The 3 Idiots actress captioned the photograph with “Chalo liftie le lete hai? (Let’s take a liftie?) @karanjohar”.

Take a look:

Yesterday, on the 21st of February, Kareena celebrated the first birthday of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh). She dropped a beautiful picture in which Saif can be seen with all his four children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh.

On the work front, Kareena will be soon seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The film’s release has been postponed quite a few times due to the pandemic and lockdowns. It is now slated to release theatrically on the 11th of August.

