Kareena Kapoor Khan roots for 'hot husband' Saif Ali Khan & shares his look from Vikram Vedha

Saif Ali Khan made his way to the headlines this morning after the makers of his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha had shared his first look from the action thriller on social media. Saif’s look as Vikram was unveiled by Hrithik Roshan who will be seen playing the role of Vedha in the movie. While the fans have been in awe of Saif’s swag as Vikram, Kareena Kapoor Khan too was seen rooting for the Nawab of Pataudi’s look from Vikram Vedha.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena shared Saif’s first look from Vikram Vedha. In the caption, she was all praises for the Bhoot Police star and rooted for the movie. Just like everyone else, the Jab We Met actress was also in awe of Saif’s intense look as Vikram from the Pushkar and Gayatri directorial. Kareena also emphasised that she is eagerly waiting for Vikram Vedha to hit the screens. She wrote, “Husband hotter than ever. Can’t wait for this one. #VikramVedha releasing in cinema halls worldwide on September 30th, 2022” along with heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Saif Ali Khan:

To note, Vikram Vedha will mark Saif’s second collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and the latter has been quite excited about it. They were last seen together in the 2002 release Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Sharing Saif’s look, Hrithik called the Race star as “one of the finest actors” and said that he is going to cherish his experience of working with him again.