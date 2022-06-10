Kareena Kapoor Khan is a royal in white salwar kameez, gets snapped outside her house; PHOTOS

These past couple of days have been good for the paparazzi as they get to click Kareena Kapoor Khan in their lenses every morning. The actress seems to be busy with her work schedule for which she steps out of her house every day. We are getting to see the actress sport some amazing attires and today was no different. Bebo channelled her inner Indian beauty as she stepped out in a white salwar kameez and looked every bit royal. Not to forget, like always she had her cup of coffee handy.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing white Anarkali that she paired with white pants. She also carried a white sheer dupatta and left her hair open. As always she wore black sunglasses and held a coffee mug in one of her hands. The actress completed her attire with orange coloured Kolhapuri chappals and looked extremely stunning.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed all eyeballs as the trailer of her film Laal Singh Chaddha was released. This film will also feature Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Next, will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

