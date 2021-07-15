Kareena Kapoor Khan’s adorable unseen picture with son Jeh is all about a mother’s unconditional love
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second son Jeh has been the talk of the town ever since he was born. The youngest prince of Pataudi was born on February 21 this year. And while Kareena and Saif have been over the moon with the arrival of their little munchkin, they also made sure to keep his identity a secret. In fact, Bebo’s little bundle of joy had once again made the headlines after his name was confirmed as Jeh. And while everyone has been waiting to get a glimpse of Jeh, an unseen picture of Kareena and Jeh is taking the social media by a storm.
In the picture, Jeh was dressed in an all white dress and was lying an blue coloured blanked with cartoon prints. On the other hand, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was seen planting a kiss on her newborn son’s forehead. Dressed in a blue coloured top with pink floral print, Bebo looked stunning and the pic spoke volumes about a mother’s unconditional love for her son. While it is touted to be Jeh’s first full pic, Pinkvilla cannot confirm the authenticity of this pic:
Take a look at the pic:
Meanwhile, Bebo is making the headlines for her recently released book which she considers as her third child. Titled as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, the book chronicles the divas journey to motherhood. Talking about the work front, the Pataudi Begum will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.
