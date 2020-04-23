Kareena Kapoor Khan’s advice for Arjun Kapoor to stay at home has a Saif Ali Khan connect & it’ll crack you up

Kareena Kapoor Khan has an advice for Arjun Kapoor regarding lockdown and it has a Saif Ali Khan connection

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and have shared screen space in Balki’s Ki & Ka, the two share a great camaraderie, off screen, and are often seen partying with each other. Also, since and Bebo are BFFs, we often snap Arjun partying with the ladies. Now, we all know that Arjun Kapoor loves to troll his industry friends- from , , to Malaika Arora and others, this Panipat actor is often dropping witty comments on his friends posts, and today, Arjun Kapoor decided to troll Kareena Kapoor Khan. How? Well, Arjun created a meme on ‘Stay Home stay Safe’ wherein instead of ‘Safe’, Arjun put up a photo of and alongside the post, he wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan always gives me the best advice.”

Well, we really want to see what has Bebo to say to this. That said, ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, this Refugee actress has been sharing unseen and candid photos of Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan with her Instafam, and Kareena revealed that during lockdown, Saif gifted her flowers as she shared a photo of Saif painting flowers on their balcony.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s epic drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon, next, he will be reuniting with his Namaste England co-star, , for Dibakar Banerjee’s dark comedy, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. As for Bebo, she will next be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s Takht.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post trolling Ki & Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan:

