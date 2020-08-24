Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby bump to be concealed using VFX for shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha? Here’s what we know

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will be seen reuniting for Laal Singh Chaddha and the film will release in 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan and surprised one and all when they announced that they are expecting their second child, and before Kareena Kapoor Khan delivers sometime next year in March-April, reports suggest that Bebo will wrap up the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. For the same, while she will begin shooting soon, it is being reported that Kareena’s baby bump will be covered using VFX. That’s right!

Well, we did get a glimpse of Kareena’s baby bump in the photos and videos that were posted on social media from Saif’s 50th birthday celebrations, and therefore, reports suggest that her baby bump will be concealed using VFX. “She has 100 days of shoot left and is expected to join the team in September-October to wrap her portions,” as quoted by TOI. As we speak, Aamir Khan has jetted off to Turkey to resume the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, which was stalled due to the pandemic, and soon, Bebo will start shooting, too. So, before Kareena goes on a sabbatical, it is being said that Bebo will soon be wrapping up the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in the coming months.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena and Mona Singh will hit the screens on Christmas 2021. Also, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and in the film, Aamir Khan essays the titular role. Also, Bebo will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding and ’s Takht.

