Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday post for her Veere Di Wedding co star Shikha is all about laughter and oomph

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and the film will hit the screens on Christmas 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan is vacationing at Pataudi Palace with hubby and Taimur Ali Khan. And soon, she will join in New Delhi for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. Although we miss Bebo’s paparazzi photos but thanks to social media, she makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest photos and videos. And today, Kareena took to social media to pen a beautiful birthday wish for her Veere Di Wedding co-star Shikha Talsania.

Alongside a photo featuring Bebo, Sonam, Shikha and Swara Bhasker, Bebo wrote, “Happy Birthday Dearest Shikha Keep laughing girl …” Later, Shikha reposted the story and wrote, “Thanks love!!! Hope to see you guys soon and giggle away to glory.” Well, soon we will see these girls reunite for the sequel to Veere Di Wedding and we can’t wait for them to recreate their magic on screen.

On the work front, Shikha was last seen in Veere Di Wedding directed by Shashanka Ghosh and she will next be seen in Sara Ali Khan and starrer Coolie No.1. As for Bebo, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s Takht. A few days back, Kareena shared photos of Taimur Ali Khan and her Spanish teacher on Instagram wherein she revealed that while Taimur was taking online Spanish classes amid lockdown, he finally met his teacher as she paid them a visit at the Pataudi palace.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

