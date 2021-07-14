Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ lands into controversy over its title; AIMB objects to the name

Kareena Kapoor Khan had recently grabbed the attention as she had released her maiden book based on her journey of motherhood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the art of making the headlines. Be it on the personal and professional front, everything about the Pataudi Begum becomes the talk of the town. And while the diva grabbed the attention after embracing motherhood for the second time early this year, she also created a buzz in the town of late as she released her first book. Titled as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, the book chronicles Bebo’s journey to motherhood.

And while the book is grabbing a lot of appreciation and is touted to be one of the best sellers, Kareena’s Pregnancy Bible has landed in legal trouble. According to media reports, the All India Minority Board has objected to the name of the book. Reportedly, several members of the board, along with the board’s chairperson, Diamond Yusuf, had a meeting in Kanpur’s Chunni Ganj area and condemned the title of the book. This isn’t all. They are also seeking legal advice and are planning to file a complaint against the Jab We Met star. Meanwhile, as Kareena is yet to respond to the controversy, we wonder how will she deal with this.

Meanwhile, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha with in the lead. The much talked about movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Interestingly, the movie will mark Kareena’s third project with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Besides, she is also enjoying her time with newborn son Jeh and elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils her 'Pregnancy Bible': In many ways, it is like my third child

Credits :News18

Share your comment ×