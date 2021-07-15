Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ lands in trouble as a Christian group files police complaint

Accusing Kareena and two others of hurting religious sentiments, Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde filed the complaint in Beed city of Maharashtra.

A day after Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ landed into a controversy over its title, a Maharashtra-based Christian group has now filed a police against the actress and two others. According to a PTI report, the word 'Bible' in the book's title has caused discontent among people. Kareena had announced the book last week as she made the big announcement on social media.

Accusing Kareena and two others of hurting religious sentiments, Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde filed the complaint in Beed city of Maharashtra. The complaint has been filed under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against the actress and the two others, the report revealed.

The complaint has been filed at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over the book. Apart from Kareena, the book has Aditi Shah Bhimjani as its second author and is published by Juggernaut Books.

Shinde, who filed the complaint, said that the word "Bible" in the book's title has hurt religious sentiments of the Christian community. According to PTI, a police official confirmed receiving the complaint.

Shivaji Nagar Police Station in charge Inspector Sainath Thombre told PTI, "We have received the complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed). I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai."

What are your thoughts on the title -- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ lands into controversy over its title; AIMB objects to the name

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×