Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ lands in trouble as a Christian group files police complaint
A day after Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ landed into a controversy over its title, a Maharashtra-based Christian group has now filed a police against the actress and two others. According to a PTI report, the word 'Bible' in the book's title has caused discontent among people. Kareena had announced the book last week as she made the big announcement on social media.
Accusing Kareena and two others of hurting religious sentiments, Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde filed the complaint in Beed city of Maharashtra. The complaint has been filed under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) against the actress and the two others, the report revealed.
The complaint has been filed at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over the book. Apart from Kareena, the book has Aditi Shah Bhimjani as its second author and is published by Juggernaut Books.
Shinde, who filed the complaint, said that the word "Bible" in the book's title has hurt religious sentiments of the Christian community. According to PTI, a police official confirmed receiving the complaint.
Shivaji Nagar Police Station in charge Inspector Sainath Thombre told PTI, "We have received the complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed). I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai."
Anonymous 12 hours ago
what's wrong with using bible word. those people may not know but kareena is half cristian too. stupid people
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Pregnancy bible? Seriously? She thinks too much of herself
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Hehehe was waiting for it!!!
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Her whole family excels in pissing off people
Anonymous 17 hours ago
She is very high on PR . Its all a PR stunt nothing else otherwise nobody is interested in her book. Who is she to gv gyaan on pregnancy. With tons of maid all around she is giving lessons to those who do 9-5 job n tk care of home as well. Height of dumbness
Anonymous 17 hours ago
But no one asked her 'tips' of pregnancy.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Idk why is she trynna be a doctor..
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Did you even read the title? She's talking about her pregnancy! Did her nannies experience her pregnancies?! Wow! Haters are really irrational
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Nailed it!
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Aaj kal toh log Baat baat pe offend ho jate hain.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
In the West, there are tons of books written with “Bible” in their titles, indicating a book of knowledge, and their sentiments are not hurt even though it’s their religion but Indians are hurt...go figure.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Exactly!!! The countries that are predominantly Christian haven't sued the writers of these books that have "Bible" in their titles. This is just a move by envious people who just want attention because Kareena is a popular person.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Publicity stunt
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Much ado about nothing..
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Way to go kareena!
Anonymous 18 hours ago
publicity stunt