Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘boyz’ Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh pose in this UNSEEN pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Fans love to see their pictures on social media. The fact that the entire family comes together on special occasions is loved by everyone. In fact, Kareena shares a warm bond with both of Saif’s kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan as well. Bebo’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi often shares unseen pictures on her Instagram handle. Today too she shared a picture of all the 4 boys of the Khan family and we bet this picture will get you excited.

In the picture, we can see Saif Ali Khan wearing a blue kurta over his white pyjama. He is smiling as he holds his specs in one hand. Beside him stands Ibrahim Ali Khan who looks like an exact replica of his father. He too is wearing a dark blue coloured hoodie that he paired with light denim. From one hand he is holding Taimur Ali Khan who is wearing a cute white coloured kurta pyjama and from the other hand he is holding Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. Two lovely looking cakes are kept on the table in front of them. Sharing this picture, Saba wrote, “BeBo's Boyz! Found one more pic..had to share! #birthday #moments #tbt Can't miss iggys protective gesture towards his two brothers....Mahsha'Allah #bigbrother #saifalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #timtim #jehjaan #my #munchkins.”

Check out the picture:

On the work front, all eyes are on Saif Ali Khan ever since his movie Vikram Vedha has been announced. Recently, the teaser of the film was released and fans are eagerly waiting to see Saif and Hrithik Roshan step in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film from the same name. Saif Ali Khan also has a Pan-India film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on the other hand was working as an assistant director with Karan Johar in his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles and the team recently wrapped up the film.

