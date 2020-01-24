Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cake binge fest with her team during night shoot proves she is one big foodie; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. During a recent night shoot, the Laal Singh Chaddha star and her team binged on chocolate cake and it will surely give you dessert cravings. Check it out.

Among the fittest actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the one who is known for bringing gym looks in style as well as inspiring fans to workout. From Yoga to Pilates to gymming, Kareena is among the actors who does everything to keep herself fit and active. Recently, when Kareena was doing functional training at her gym, paps caught her in the frame and her photos went viral. However, amidst the fitness talk, one can’t forget that the Laal Singh Chaddha star is also a food lover.

Recently, we got to see the proof of Kareena’s love for food. During a night shoot, Bebo binged on desserts and it sure seemed like she is in sugar heaven. In a video shared by her team on social media, we can see Kareena binging on cake along with others in her team while they wait for her shot in Bebo’s vanity. Kareena can be seen clad in a salwar with a black hoodie and her hair can be seen tied in a bun with a hairband to pull it back. As soon as the Laal Singh Chaddha star tasted the chocolate cake, she couldn’t help but try all of them.

Along with Kareena, one can hear her team members also enjoying the binge fest during the night shoot. Fans loved to see Kareena relishing her favourite dessert and enjoying it before she heads back to the set for her shoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is shooting for co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The diva is often seen heading to meet Aamir in Mumbai and everytime she nails her look. A few days back, a photo of Kareena dressed as a bride went viral on social media and fans loved her look from Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

