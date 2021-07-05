Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Zahan Kapoor to be launched by Hansal Mehta in his next directorial

Zahan Kapoor has begun shooting for Hansal Mehta directorial which will be bankrolled by Anubhav Sinha.

The Kapoor clan has been ruling the Bollywood industry for quite decades now. Starting from Prithviraj Kapoor to , the Kapoors have given several superstars to the Indian cinema which also include star actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. And now this filmy clan is set to give another actor to the industry. We are talking about Kareena’s cousin and Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor who is all set to make his debut with Hansal Mehta’s next project.

The ace filmmaker took to social media to share the big news and revealed that he will be launching two newcomers with his next directorial – Zahan and Aditya Rawal. He even shared monochromatic pics of both the newcomers. In the caption, Hansal revealed that the yet to be titled movie will be produced by Anubhav Sinha and that the team has already begun shooting for the movie. “Proud to present Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in my new film produced by @anubhavsinhaa @tseriesfilms #SahilSaigal. Shooting in progress. @zahankapoor @aditya___rawal,” Hansal wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Hansal Mehta’s post about launching Zahan Kapoor:

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram story and expressed happiness over her cousin Zahan’s launch in the film industry. “So happy for you darling Zahan,” she wrote along with the picture.

While Zahan is excited to be a part of the Hansal Mehta directorial, Dia Mirza also shared her excitement about the project. She wrote, “This is so special. Can’t wait! @zahankapoor @hansalmehta @anubhavsinha”. On the other hand, Tillotama Shome also took the comment section of the post and wrote, “Best wishes to you and the whole team for a smooth sailing shoot”. Let us know in the comment section below if you are excited to witness the new Kapoor on the silver screen.

