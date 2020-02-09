Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cute dance with son Taimur at Yash & Roohi Johar’s birthday bash is UNMISSABLE; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan's happy dance with Taimur Ali Khan and other kids at Roohi Johar’s birthday bash is too cute to handle. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a loving mother and there's no doubt about it. Despite her busy schedule, Kareena makes sure to give ample of time to his cute son Taimur Ali Khan. It was only a few days ago that Bebo was winning hearts for her eye-popping dance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding celebrations. Now another video of the actress dancing with Taimur has making heads turn on social media. Well, this time Kareena was seen shaking a leg with kids at ’s twins Yash and Roohi birthday bash, who turned three this Friday.

Kareena broke out into an impromptu dance as she grooved to the nursery rhyme 'Baby Shark' alongside Taimur and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Dressed in casual denims and a black top, the Good Newwz actress danced like no one is watching. She was seen enjoying herself and seemed to be in a totally fun mood. She had a swell time and also encouraged other star kids to dance to beats. The actress' fans have gone berserk seeing this happy and care-free side of her and are showering her with praises. The candid footage of the mommy-son duo breaking into an unrehearsed jig is making everyone go gaga over their cuteness.

Watch the aww-dorable video here:

While Tim is continues to hop-bounce in the garden, Soha was seen gesturing dance steps to little Inaaya. Isn't it completely cute and endearing? For the unversed, entire brigade of star kids from Taimur Ali Khan to ’s son made to the grand birthday bash. What are your thoughts on Kareena's candid dance? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

