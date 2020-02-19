Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cutie Taimur Ali Khan smiles as he admires Malaika Arora’s ‘baby’ Arhaan Khan; See PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are best buddies in Bollywood. Recently, Malaika shared an adorable photo of her son Arhaan Khan posing with Taimur Ali Khan and it is bound to leave you smiling. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are among the stars in Bollywood who share a great bond of friendship. Often the two ladies along with Amrita Arora and Natasha are seen hanging out together and their kids too seem to get along really well. Speaking of this, last evening, while Kareena and Malaika were spending time together, Taimur Ali Khan and too were having fun together. A glimpse of Bebo’s ‘baby’ hanging out with Malaika’s son was shared by the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl on Instagram.

Malaika took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Taimur looking up admiringly at Malaika’s son Arhaan as they pose. In the photo, Tim can be seen smiling widely with a football in his lap while Arhaan can be seen looking straight at the camera. The two ‘Khan’ boys seem to be having a gala time together and Kareena’s cutie boy Taimur’s smile is too cute for words. While Malaika shared the photo on social media, fans couldn’t get over the level of cuteness in the photo.

Malaika captioned it as, “My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboys #Timtim.” Amrita Arora, Bhavana Panday, Zareen Khan and others dropped adorable comments for Arhaan and Taimur on the adorable photo.

A day back, Kareena was spotted heading to Karisma Kapoor’s house with Taimur. When they got out of the car, Taimur and Kareena looked at the paps and waved to them. Once again, it was Taimur’s cute smile that stole the show. Time and again, Taimur’s cute antics with the paps paint social media with cuteness and Saif and Kareena’s little munchkin continues to be nation’s endearing baby.

