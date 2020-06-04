Kareena Kapoor’s favourite boys Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Ali Khan are ‘literally’ having each other’s back

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Instagram post giving a glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan’s quarantine moments is too adorable to miss.

If there is anyone who is making the most of this ongoing lockdown, it has to be Kareena Kapoor Khan. The diva is spending time with her husband and son Taimur Ali Khan these days and their quarantine moments have been a rage among the fans. After all, Kareena has been giving adorable glimpses of little Tim-Tim’s quarantine moments on her Instagram account. While we are in awe of her social media posts, Bebo recently broke the internet with her post about Taimur’s perfect quarantine morning and it is irresistibly cute.

The picture featured the little munchkin dressed in a cute mustard coloured t-shirt with black shorts. He was seen lying on daddy Saif’s back who was wearing a white kurta pyjama and was lying on the floor. Taimur was all smiles with the Nawab of Pataudi having his back and his contagious smile certainly made it a perfect morning for the fans. In the caption, Kareena showered love on her favourite boys and wrote, “Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s quarantine mornings:

Talking about the work front, Kareena has some interesting projects in her kitty at the moment. She is working on ’s upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Besides, she will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

