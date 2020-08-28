Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘food for thought’ is all about ditching the calories and counting the memories; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media game deserves a 10 on 10 because ever since she made her Instagram debut, Bebo has been treating her fans to unseen photos of Taimur Ali Khan, loved-up photos with and her throwback posts with her BFF. And today, this Refugee actress brightened up the day when she posted another throwback photo from her album wherein she is seen sitting, in what looks like a plush restaurant, and is seen posing with a menu in her hand and alongside the photo, Bebo’s caption read, “Count the memories, not the calories… #FoodForThought #Deep..”

Well, a few days back, Bebo was papped outside BFF Amrita Arora’s house as she, along with , met for a girls day out and later, they treated their Instafam to their amazing selfies. That said, every since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan confirmed the news of their pregnancy, Bebo has been shooting from home and as per latest reports, since she is still left with 100 days of shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha, it is being said that while she is expected to join the team soon, her baby bump will be concealed using VFX.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film starring , Kareena and Mona Singh will hit the screens on Christmas 2021 as the release was pushed due to the pandemic. Also, Bebo will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding co-starring Ahuja and Swara Bhasker.

