Kareena Kapoor Khan’s forever friendships include hers with BFF and their sons Taimur and Ranvir; See Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share throwback photos with her best friend and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Ranvir hanging out together.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is the one who keeps her friends closest and never lets them go. Be it her bond with , Amrita Arora or with other stars in Bollywood, the gorgeous star values her friendships. Once again, Kareena gave us a glimpse of the bonds that exist in her life forever and that included her with her best friend Reena and further, their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Ranvir. Kareena shared old photos on social media to share a glimpse of bonds in her life that are forever.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, “"Some friendships just don’t need a definition... they are embedded forever. @reenz290 Us and now Tim and Ranvir.” Along with this, Kareena shared a photo from the good old single days with Reena. In the same, she and her BFF are seen posing for a happy photo. On the other hand, she also dropped a photo of herself and Reena post becoming mothers to Taimur and Ranvir. In the photo, baby Taimur and Ranvir could be seen sitting in prams as their moms posed for photos.

To note, several photos of Taimur and his friend Ranvir have surfaced on social media in the past. Even when Kareena had gone to Punjab to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha, a photo of Taimur and his BFF playing in the fields went viral.

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo with Taimur, his friend and her BFF:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film stars Kareena and Aamir in the lead. A portion of the film remains to be shot. However, back in March, owing to the lockdown, the shooting of the film has been stalled. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It was slated to release on Christmas 2020. However, recent reports have revealed that the film may be postponed owing to COVID 19 pandemic.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×