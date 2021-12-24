Kareena Kapoor Khan’s genome sequencing report negative for Omicron; Reports

Kareena Kapoor Khan had made it to the headlines a few days back ever since she tested Covid-19 positive. The actress has been in quarantine since then away from her hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Along with Kareena, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan too had tested positive. Well, it was reported that their Covid reports were sent for genome sequencing to Kasturba Hospital and now the latest reports suggest that Bebo’s genome sequencing report is negative for Omicron.