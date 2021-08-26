Kareena Kapoor Khan’s glow after 108 surya namaskaras is unmissable; PICS inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been giving us some major fitness goals. Ever since she has delivered her second child, the actress has been on top of her fitness game and is making sure to get back those curves. Well, Bebo often drops pictures and videos from her workout and inspires her fans and followers. This time too her sunkissed selfie looked flawless and it was special as the actress was glowing after doing 108 surya namaskaras.

Yes! You heard it right. Kareena Kapoor Khan has achieved a target of doing 108 surya namaskaras these days. Kareena wore a beige sports bra and left her hair open as she posed for her camera. The rush on her cheeks is proof of her efforts and hard work. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bebo’s Yoga Instructor shared two pictures of the actress and wrote, “108 Surya Namaskaras Glow with @kareenakapoorkhan. Super proud of you Bebo. This one is super special because we’ve achieved 108 in such little time and yes although it is physically challenging that can only happen with a strong will power and extreme discipline. I remember doing this & more in 2009!!!

Can’t wait to kill each practice & achieve new goals together.”

Take a look:

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently in the Maldives vacationing with her husband and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She dropped some amazing pictures from there and fans were left in awe.

Also, not to forget that Jeh has become the new star of the Kapoor family as his cute pictures have been floating on the internet.

ALSO READ: Sharmila Tagore appreciates Kareena Kapoor’s composure and attitude: Her presence calms me