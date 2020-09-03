Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘In house Picasso’ Taimur shows his king of the jungle drawing; Sonam Kapoor goes ‘uff’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mom of son Taimur Ali Khan and often shares his artwork on her social media. On Thursday, when Kareena shared the same, Sonam Kapoor could not stop gushing over the munchkin.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to laud her little one, Taimur Ali Khan for his artwork and often shares his drawings on social media. On Thursday, Kareena did the same and dropped adorable photos of Taimur flaunting his latest work of art. In the adorable photos, Taimur was seen holding a beautiful painting of a lion in the jungle. With a cute expression on his face, Kareena’s ‘in house Picasso’ showcased his art work in photos and left impressed.

Kareena shared Taimur’s photos on social media and wrote, “Who's the king of the jungle now? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.” Seeing the cute photos of Taimur flaunting his artwork, Sonam could not resist but drop a cute comment. Sonam could not stop gushing over the cute photos of Taimur and wrote, “Ufff he’s so adorable bebo.” Along with this, she dropped a heart eyes emoticon. Well, Kareena surely proves to be a doting mom to Taimur and with her showing off his talent, fans are surely loving it.

Not just Sonam, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented on Taimur’s photo and wrote, “So cute.” On the other hand, Amrita Arora also was all hearts for Kareena’s son and his talent. Amid the lockdown, several times, Kareena has taken to her social media handle to flaunt Taimur’s artwork and in one of the photos, she had even shared a necklace made of pasta by little one for her.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos Taimur Ali Khan:

Recently, Kareena shared photos of Taimur with her entire family when they joined them for Ganeshotsav. In the adorable photos, Taimur was seen relishing ladoos and playing with his cousins Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor also posed for photos with their parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita and other family members. Kareena and Saif recently announced that they are expecting another addition to their family as the actress was expecting. The news left fans of Kareena excited. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release Christmas 2021.

