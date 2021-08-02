Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest VIDEO gives a glimpse into her pregnancy routine; ‘Mom TV Time is a thing’

Kareena Kapoor Khan had kept away from social media for a long time. But gone are those days when one would be desperately waiting for a closer glimpse into the actress’s life. Ever since Kareena joined Instagram, she has been active on the photo-sharing app. She often shares photos of Saif and Taimur, along with photos of her lunch dates with her close-knit group of friends – Malaika, Amrita, and sister Karisma Kapoor. On Monday, Kareena posted a fun reel on her Instagram space, giving fans a sneak peek into the time when she was expecting.

The reel that the actress shared had her in PJs, lying down on a couch, and enjoying an episode of the popular OTT series Schitt’s Creek on an IPad. Kareena wrote that ‘Mom TV Time’ is a thing, and that she made the best of it during her pregnancy. Her caption read, “Mom TV time’ is a thing... and I made the best of it when I was expecting. #HappyCamper. Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy.” She further added that moments like these are a wonderful part of her maternal journey, which is captured in her pregnancy book, the link for which she shared in her bio. Kareena also added the Schitt’s Creek title medley to the video.

Check out Kareena’s latest reel here.

The Veere Di Wedding actress has co-authored a book titled, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible which traces her learnings and experiences throughout her two pregnancies, and journey to motherhood. The book, which is published by Juggernaut Books, will act as a guide for expecting mothers. It comes out on 10th August. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child – Jeh Ali Khan, in February this year. On the work front, the actress will be next seen opposite in Laal Singh Chaddha which is an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

