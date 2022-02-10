Kareena Kapoor Khan’s midweek mood has a lot of shimmer and glitter; Check here

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is often busy with her work commitments makes sure to take out time to update her fans and followers. On Thursday, the actress’ pictures in a stunning sequence outfit from an event went viral. Kareena made head turns with her bold look and yet again left fans completely impressed. Later in the evening, Kareena treated her fans with a glimpse of her perfect Thursday outfit on her social media. The actress reshared the boomerang from her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori’s Instagram page. In the photograph, Bebo looked absolutely stunning as she donned a black sequined ankle length skirt that featured a slit in front. She paired it with a golden shimmery top. Kareena styled her hair in loose waves and even posed for a quirky boomerang.

Sharing these pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Mood”. Fans couldn’t keep calm and rushed to the comment section of the picture and flooded it with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Ufffff Kareena”, while another one commented, “ABSOLUTE STUNNER PLEASE.”

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddh is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. To note, the upcoming film will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The film is all set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. Apart from that, she is also ready to kick off shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film this month with Jaideep Ahlawat.

