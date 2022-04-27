Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma to hit the floors next week

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in the 2019 release Good Newwz, got her fans excited as she announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next in March this year. The actress had revealed that she will be working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma on the yet to be titled project. And now, as per a recent update, it is reported that the Sujoy Ghosh directorial will be hitting the floors next week and the first schedule will be shot in Darjeeling followed by a schedule in Mumbai by May end.

Talking about it a source told Mid-Day, “It’s a two-week schedule in the hill station that will see Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma film key scenes. Meanwhile, a part of the production design team will erect a set in Mehboob studio. The Mumbai leg will kick off by May-end, with Sujoy hoping to shoot a chunk of the film before the rains hit the city”. Although an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, this piece of news will certainly get the fans excited. To note, the untitled movie is said to be the adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and will reportedly premiere on Netflix next year.

Meanwhile, Kareena is looking forward to the release of the much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.

