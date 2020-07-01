Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pic with Malaika Arora, Karisma and others proves ‘Bffs that pout together stay forever’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s girl gang Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora is known for their signature pout pose. Today, Malaika shared a throwback photo as she missed the good old days of hanging out with her ladies.

Among the popular girl gangs in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her closest ones, , Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor have been shelling out friendship goals for the longest time. Through thick and thin, Kareena and her girl gang have stuck by each other and often, their photos break the internet. Whenever Kareena gets together with her ladies, it surely is a visual treat for fans as they always manage to make a statement with their style. Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Kareena and her girl gang have been staying at their homes and have been missing each other.

Keeping this in mind, Malaika took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with her best friends Kareena, Karisma, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. In the throwback photos, Kareena can be seen pouting with her girl gang. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress could be seen striking her signature pose with her ladies in a selfie. Seeing the same, fans were in complete awe of Kareena and her ladies. However, it was Malaika’s caption that stole the show and won hearts.

Malaika wrote, “Bffs that pout together stay forever #majormissing #majorlove @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan.” The throwback photo surely gives us an insight into how the popular girl gang of Bollywood is missing each other amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo with Malaika, Karisma, Amrita:

Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor have been spending time at home. While Kareena has been spotted outside with and Taimur Ali Khan a few times since Unlock 1, her girl gang has been staying at home. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Reports are in that the film may not be able to release on Christmas 2020 as scheduled. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

