Kareena Kapoor Khan’s playful expression in a childhood photo with Karisma will drive away your lockdown blues

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are Bollywood’s original sensational sisters. A throwback photo of the two from their childhood is going viral for all the right reasons. Check it out.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, if there is one sibling duo that has ruled hearts of people with their stellar performances and with their style, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Both Kareena and Karisma can be called the ultimate slaying sisters of Bollywood. Every time they step out together, Kareena and Karisma are able to make heads turn. However, whenever a childhood photo of the two surfaced the internet, fans go berserk as they are in complete awe of the two divas.

Recently, a throwback childhood photo of Kareena and Karisma is doing rounds on social media among various fan clubs in which both Kapoor sisters can be seen posing for the camera. While Karisma is seen sitting with poise for a photo, little Kareena seems to be having mischief on her mind. Kareena is seen sitting on the table with two ponytails with her sister Karisma. But, it is Bebo’s cute and playful expression that steals the show and leaves you gushing over the childhood photo.

Also Read|Taimur Ali Khan holds Kareena Kapoor and cousin Samaira’s hand as he poses with his favourites in UNSEEN photo

While Kareena and Karisma continue to slay together even now, their childhood photos prove why they are the OG filmy sisters. More recently, Kareena and Karisma have been on a spree of sharing throwback photos with their ‘Chintu Uncle’ aka Late post his demise. The Kapoor sisters have been remembering the senior member of the Kapoor family with happy throwback photos that have come as a treat for his fans. Kareena recently also shared a throwback photo of her father-in-law, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with late Rishi Kapoor and called them both Tigers.

Check out Kareena and Karisma’s childhood photo:

A day back, a photo of Kareena heading to meet , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and surfaced on social media. Post the demise of Rishi Kapoor, Kareena and Saif rushed to the hospital and were a part of the last rites of the senior member of the Kapoor family.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×