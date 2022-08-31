Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pout game is on point in latest selfie; Shibani Dandekar cannot stop laughing

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her pout game is always on point. She is a stunner and there is no denying this fact. The actress who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Laal Singh Chaddha often takes to her Instagram handle to share gorgeous pictures of herself. Today too she looked lovely in a casual black tee as she shared a couple of pictures. Indeed her skin too looked flawless.

In the pictures, she can casually be seen seated in her house wearing a black t-shirt. On her t-shirt is written ‘YALE university’ in bold letters. In the first picture, we can see Kareena looking straight into the camera with her wet hair falling straight. In the next picture, we can see her pouting for the picture and in the last one she tilts her head and pouts yet again. Sharing these pictures, Bebo writes, “Obviously not been to YALE... but just posing and pouting in the tee shirt #WednesdayWisdom.” Shibani Dandekar took to the comments section and posted several laughing emojis.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a video of her and Saif playing badminton at the Pataudi palace and added AP Dhillon's viral track Summer High. She captioned it, "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?" On Monday morning, the Jab We Met actress also shared a picture of the Pataudi Palace on her Instagram stories and she wrote in her caption: "Good morning. Save trees. Save life."

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released this month. She will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.

