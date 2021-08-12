Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy cravings included pizza, samosa, pani puri & more; Says ‘I was another person’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been always known to keep fit. In fact, she brought in the trend of ‘size zero’ during her ‘Tashan’ days. However, Kareena, now the mother of two boys, put on quite a few kilos during both her pregnancies. Although the actor shed off her pregnancy weight quite soon, she enjoyed that phase without any inhibitions. The actress has talked about her pregnancy cravings, and her consequent weight gain, in significant detail, in her book, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’, that she has co-written with Aditi Shah Bhimjyani.

Kareena shares that although both her pregnancies were different, one aspect that remained the same, was her cravings for pepperoni pizza. She says, "When not pregnant, I love being vegetarian. But I got ravenous for meat while pregnant and craved cold cuts, salt and soy. It was as if I was another person." She reveals that when she was pregnant with her first-born, Taimur, she would have pizza at her favorite local eatery Out Of The Blue. However, during her second pregnancy, the city was under lockdown, so she would order in from Ray’s Café & Pizzeria, Bandra, Mumbai.

Apart from pizzas, she would also gorge on samosas and pani puri. During her second pregnancy, even her fingers swelled, and she had to take off her rings. Kareena says, “I took off my rings by my eighth month. Forced to choose between my pepperoni and my wedding ring, I chose pepperoni!"

Here's a still from an Instagram reel on Kareena's profile:

The actress further shares that junk was not all she had during her pregnancies. She also had a lot of healthy meals. She would have a banana first thing in the morning, and her breakfast would be poha, upma, or two idlis. Apart from bhindi, she loved the Punjabi staple meals consisting of dal, roti, subji and dahi. Sometimes, she also craved for Maharashtrian, or South Indian food. At about 4.00 pm, she would either have a fruit or chaach. Her dinner would be rice, some vegetables, with either some fish or chicken. For her midnight treat, she would have yoghurt with some dry fruits.