Kareena Kapoor Khan’s quarantine is all about ‘French Fries’ & pouts as the actress treats her fan to a selfie

Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a selfie wherein she is seen acing her pout. Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan hasn’t disappointed us even one bit ever since she has made her Instagram debut because this Refugee actress has been constantly sharing photos and videos on her channel. While her first post was that of Bebo sporting an athleisure wear, her following posts were an absolute treat to the eyes as she shared candid and unseen photos of Taimur Ali Khan, . Also, during the quarantine period, Kareena decided to video-chat with BFFs- and Amrita Arora and also, gave us a sneak-peek of their chat.

And today, when all of us are in self-quarantine, and spending time with loved ones at home, a and enjoying the weekend, Bebo broke the internet with her de-glam selfie wherein she is sitting, in what looks like her library, as we can see books lying in the rack behind her and alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “I just love French... fries…” Well, clearly, one thing that caught our attention in the selfie was Kareena’s pout, which as always, she nails it.



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz opposite and next, she will be seen in Angrezi Medium and ’s Takht. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Kareena and ’s starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s shooting was postponed and since cine bodies have directed all shootings to halt until March 31, therefore, Bebo is chilling at home.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest selfie:

