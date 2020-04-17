Kareena Kapoor Khan’s saree complements Saif Ali Khan’s dhoti attire as they pose together in a throwback pic
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most good looking couples of B-town and we are sure that hardly anybody would disagree to it. Be it their paparazzi photos, vacation clicks or random fan club videos, Bebo and Saifu, as she fondly calls him, never fail to shell out couple goals and amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since all of us are in quarantine, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Saif and Kareena wherein the two are dressed to the nines. In the photo, while Kareena Kapoor is wearing a saree and looking lovely in pink and orange, Saif Ali Khan is making heads turn in dhoti and kurta. Also, what caught our attention was Bebo sporting a bindi.
As we speak, since all of us are in quarantine, Saif Ali Khan, in a recent interview, opened up about how he is spending his days at home and the Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero actor revealed that he has been reading books, and also doing gardening and planting with Taimur Ali Khan. Saif also revealed that he has been pursuing Kareena to teach him yoga as we all know that Bebo is a pro at yoga and often practices it at home.
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji. As for Kareena, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and also, Karan Johar’s period drama Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's throwback photo here:
