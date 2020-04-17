Kareena Kapoor Khan’s saree complements Saif Ali Khan’s dhoti attire as they pose together in a throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in saree while Saif Ali Khan looks dapper in dhoti-kurta as they pose for the camera in this throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are one of the most good looking couples of B-town and we are sure that hardly anybody would disagree to it. Be it their paparazzi photos, vacation clicks or random fan club videos, Bebo and Saifu, as she fondly calls him, never fail to shell out couple goals and amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since all of us are in quarantine, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Saif and Kareena wherein the two are dressed to the nines. In the photo, while Kareena Kapoor is wearing a saree and looking lovely in pink and orange, Saif Ali Khan is making heads turn in dhoti and kurta. Also, what caught our attention was Bebo sporting a bindi.

As we speak, since all of us are in quarantine, Saif Ali Khan, in a recent interview, opened up about how he is spending his days at home and the Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero actor revealed that he has been reading books, and also doing gardening and planting with Taimur Ali Khan. Saif also revealed that he has been pursuing Kareena to teach him yoga as we all know that Bebo is a pro at yoga and often practices it at home.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji. As for Kareena, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite and also, ’s period drama Takht co-starring , , Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's throwback photo here:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×