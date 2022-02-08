Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh curiously looks at paps as he gets papped with his nanny; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan has been the apple of everyone’s eyes ever since he was born. The little munchkin has won millions of hearts with his cuteness and often send the paps on a photo clicking spree every time he steps out in the city. And today was no different as the youngest prince of Pataudi was papped while stepping out of his building. Interestingly, Jeh was papped sans mommy Kareena and daddy Saif Ali Khan.

In the video, Jeh was accompanied by his nanny who was seen holding his little munchkin in his arms. They were seen walking towards their car. Jeh looked cute as a button in his white t-shirt which was paired with black and orange striped pyjamas and a pair of sneakers. As they sat in the car, Jeh look curious as she gazed at the paps surrounding the car who were trying to click him. The innocent look on the little munchkin’s face does leave a lasting impact on the fans and it’s difficult to take eyes off his face.

Take a look at Jeh’s video here:

To note, Jeh is all set to turn a year older on February 21 this year and it is expected to be a grand bash by the Pataudis. Earlier, when Jeh had turned 10 months old, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan had showered love on the little munchkin and shared a beautiful collage of Jeh’s pics as the little prince turned 10 months old. She had captioned the image as, “Wishing my Jeh jaan…. Happy 10th month. Love you!”