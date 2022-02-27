Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh looks curiously at the paps as he gets clicked outside Amrita Arora’s house; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan might be a diva and enjoying a massive fan following but both her son Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan always steal the show when they are spotted. Talking about Jeh he is a cutie and paps love to click him whenever he steps out of his house. Even today the star kid was clicked by the shutterbugs as he was spotted outside Amrita Rao’s house without his mum as his nanny lifted him up in her arms. Jeh looked curiously towards the paps as he was being clicked.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan wearing a grey tee over blue denim. His look was completed with blue sports shoes. Jeh’s nanny lifted him up in her arms and she was seen in her uniform which is a white top and blue pants. Jeh looked curiously towards the paps who were trying to click the baby. Reportedly, Bebo’s son was spotted outside her BFF Amrita Arora’s house.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated the first birthday of Jeh. They hosted a pool party and pictures from the bash went viral on the internet. Especially a picture of Saif posing with all his 4 kids, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan was adorned by the fans.

On the work front, Kareena will soon kick off shooting with Sujoy Ghosh for his next thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film happens to be an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Besides this, she also will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on August 11, 2022.

ALSO READ: PICS: Take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan's relaxed Sunday look as she gets snapped with Taimur