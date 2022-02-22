Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh’s 1st birthday cake is all about sunshine, rainbow and family love; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh has turned 1 on February 21 and the actress hosted a grand party for the little munchkin. The bash was attended by the couple’s family and close friends and the social media has been abuzz with inside pics from Jeh’s birthday. Joining them, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba has also shared some unseen pics from the party on social media. Besides, she also went on to give a glimpse of Jeh’s 1st birthday cake which will make you go aww.