Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jehangir looks irresistibly cute in Saba Ali Khan’s arms; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan has been in the limelight ever since the first glimpse of the little munchkin surfaced on the internet. Since then everyone wants to see more of Jeh. We have to admit that Bebo’s younger son looks irresistibly cute in whatever pictures of him are posted on the internet. Well, in a fresh new picture posted by his aunt and ’s sister Saba Ali Khan. Jehangir seems to be in a party mood as it appears to be a picture from Inaaya’s birthday bash.

Taking to her Instagram handle Saba Ali Khan posted a picture of her holding Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms. The picture appears to be taken at Inaaya’s birthday bash. Jeh looks happy and can be seen smiling. He is wearing a peach coloured top over blue coloured pants and has a white bib around his neck. Bebo’s baby boy looked in a party mood as was happy. Saba too smiled and posed for the picture looking all pretty.

Take a look:

Recently Saba Ali Khan had shared a pic from her childhood days wherein she was seen dressed in a white frock with a check print. She was sitting in a woman’s lap and was looking around with her big round eyes. On the other hand, Jeh looked irresistibly cute in his white outfit as he lied on a bed with pillows guarding him. Saba captioned the image as, “My JAaN.....! Jeh Jaan.... and moi. Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know! #familylove #jeh #saifalikhanpataudi #auntnephewlove #alwaysandforever #monday #moments #memories”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will be releasing on Valentine's Day next year. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Om Raut. He also has Vikram Vedha with .

ALSO READ: Saba Ali Khan shares a candid adorable pic of her ‘jaan’ Tim as the latter is busy watching puppet show