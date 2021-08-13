Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh's LATEST video will remind you of Taimur Ali Khan’s toddler days; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh has been all over the news today as he made his first public appearance today with his parents. While Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have made sure to keep Jeh’s identity a secret, paps couldn’t resist clicking him. And while Jeh’s cuteness is winning hearts, his latest video will remind you of Taimur’s toddler days.

In the video, Jeh was accompanied by his nanny and the little munchkin looked adorable in his icy blue coloured outfit. He appeared to be all amazed by the shutterbugs around him and was intrigued by the attention. His big eyes resembled his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu while he got his cuteness from brother Taimur who also loves to have the shutterbugs around him. In fact, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor had also stated that both the brother’s look similar to each other. He also opened up about Tim’s reaction about becoming the elder brother to Jeh to a publication and said, “Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother”.

Take a look at Jeh’s latest video here:

Meanwhile, Kareena has been creating a buzz for her recently released pregnancy bible. The book not just chronicles, the Jab We Met actress’ motherhood journey, but also shared ’s statement about how Kareena has changed as a mother through her two pregnancies. He said, “When she had Taimur, she was wary of certain things. She didn’t know how to pick him up, to soothe him. With Jeh, Kareena is very different, more maternal. She holds Jeh, calms him, distracts him – she does everything she found hard the first time. It’s almost like she’s become another person”.

