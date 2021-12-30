Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is an excited kid as he heads for his classes; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and her son Taimur Ali Khan is no less. If paps are crazy to click Bebo whenever she steps out of her house, then even Taimur makes it to the headlines every time he steps out. Well, he has been enjoying a massive fan following ever since he was born and it continues even today. The star kid was papped today as he stepped out of his house with his nanny and it seemed that he must be heading for his classes.

In the video, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan walking with his nanny as he is heading towards his car. He is wearing a light blue coloured tracksuit and has carried a dark blue bag on his back. He is wearing a blue surgical mask to stay protected and it appears as if too excited to head for his class. Paps capture him till he gets inside his car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan had been making headlines after she had tested positive for COVID-19. She had to isolate herself and was doing okay. She tested negative right before Christmas and celebrated the festival with her entire family.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is reportedly an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan. This will mark their third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 divas who proved breezy kaftans are forever chic