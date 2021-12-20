Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur gets a sweet birthday wish from ‘bua jaan’ Saba: To my darling Tim…

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are beaming with joy as their elder son Taimur turns a year old today. The craze around Taimur has only kept growing with every passing day and needless to say, he has become a nation’s favourite. The young boy completes five years today and he has already taken over social media as his aunts, and close family members have started pouring in wishes for Tim on his birthday. Speaking of which, aunt Saba Ali Khan, who is truly close to her brother Saif Ali Khan and his children, took to her social media handle as soon as clocked ticked 12 and showered love on her nephew.

Saba shared a throwback picture with Taimur, wherein she is sitting right next to him. In the photograph, little Tim, dressed in a denim shirt and jeans, is busy eating food, while Saba who is sitting next to him looks at the camera. Sharing the picture, bua jaan wished Tim the world. “To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love u lots! Bua jaan,” wrote Saba.

Take a look:

Recently, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is COVID-19 positive, took to her Instagram handle and said she hated the virus and was missing her babies Taimur and Jeh. Kareena wrote, “Covid I hate you…I miss my babies but …soon.. Will do this…” To note, the actress recently contracted the virus, and informed her fans through social media. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

