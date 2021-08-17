Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur’s UNSEEN pic with baby brother Jeh will melt your heart

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother of two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh - and the two princes of Pataudi have been the talk of the town since they were born. Interestingly, Jeh recently made his first public appearance and ever since then his pics have taken social media by storm. And now an unseen pic of Tim and Jeh is making the headlines.

The pic was shared by Saba Ali Khan on her Instagram story on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday. It was a collage that featured Saif’s pic with his little ones. However, it was Taimur and Jeh’s unseen pic in the collage that grabbed all the attention. The pic featured Tim playing his baby brother. It was a close shot wherein Taimur in a light blue coloured outfit and appeared to be kissing little Jeh on his nose. On the other hand, Jeh was seen looking at his big brother with love in his eyes. Needless to say, this adorable pic spoke volumes about the brother’s unconditional love:

Take a look at Taimur and Jeh’s adorable unseen pic:

To note, Kareena and Saif had welcomed their second child in February this year. However, they chose to keep his identity a secret. Speaking about the same, Bebo told HT Brunch, “It was so overwhelming with Taimur… there was so much chatter: what’s going on, what have they named him, then… Taimur has gone here. Tim is doing that. It was so much that both Saif and I felt that this time, we must chill out. They’re just kids at the end of the day. So we haven’t released any pictures of Jeh yet, even though Tim happily waves for the camera.”

