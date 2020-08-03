  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Sunday evening meal includes spaghetti cooked by Rhea Kapoor & we want a bite too

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar and next, she will be seen romancing Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.
21666 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Sunday evening meal includes spaghetti cooked by Rhea Kapoor & we want a bite tooKareena Kapoor Khan’s Sunday evening meal includes spaghetti cooked by Rhea Kapoor & we want a bite too
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her social media debut, she makes sure to treat her fans to latest photos, candid selfies and workout videos. Now while yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of selfies sporting a kaftan, and sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Up to some shade-y business… #KaftanSeries.” Kareena is seen in a printed white-and-pink kaftan as she enjoys the sun in probably her balcony. She has her hair tied up in a bun, and later, she treated her fans to a photo of an empty bowl which was sent to her by Sonam Kapoor’s sister, Rhea Kapoor.

Well, last Sunday, Kareena binged on some burgers cooked by Rhea, and this Sunday, Bebo binged on some spaghetti cooked by Rhea and taking to Instagram, this Good Newwz actor gave us a sneak-peek into her Sunday evening meal and alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Once upon a time, on a Sunday, #Rheamade Sphagetti for me and now it is in my tummy. Thank you for my Sunday evening meals.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and next, she will be seen romancing Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. As per reports, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha are planning to jet off to Turkey and Georgia to film the remaining portions of the film. 

Check out Kareena's post here:

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan said Saif Ali Khan has ‘great chemistry’ with co star Deepika Padukone

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement