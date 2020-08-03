Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Sunday evening meal includes spaghetti cooked by Rhea Kapoor & we want a bite too

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar and next, she will be seen romancing Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her social media debut, she makes sure to treat her fans to latest photos, candid selfies and workout videos. Now while yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of selfies sporting a kaftan, and sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Up to some shade-y business… #KaftanSeries.” Kareena is seen in a printed white-and-pink kaftan as she enjoys the sun in probably her balcony. She has her hair tied up in a bun, and later, she treated her fans to a photo of an empty bowl which was sent to her by ’s sister, Rhea Kapoor.

Well, last Sunday, Kareena binged on some burgers cooked by Rhea, and this Sunday, Bebo binged on some spaghetti cooked by Rhea and taking to Instagram, this Good Newwz actor gave us a sneak-peek into her Sunday evening meal and alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Once upon a time, on a Sunday, #Rheamade Sphagetti for me and now it is in my tummy. Thank you for my Sunday evening meals.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and next, she will be seen romancing in Laal Singh Chaddha. As per reports, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha are planning to jet off to Turkey and Georgia to film the remaining portions of the film.

Check out Kareena's post here:

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan said Saif Ali Khan has ‘great chemistry’ with co star Deepika Padukone

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×