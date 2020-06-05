Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sunkissed post workout photo proves she is gearing up to hit the sets soon

Kareena Kapoor Khan is dishing out major fitness goals as she sweats out hard before resuming her work after the lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her Instagram debut early this year, has been treating her fans with beautiful pictures of herself and her family. And this lockdown turned out to be a real treat for Bebo’s fans as the diva has been sharing her quarantine moments with her fans these days. Be it her relishing her favourite dishes, flaunting son Taimur Ali Khan’s creative side, the Veere Di Wedding actress’ Instagram posts have been a rage among the audience and people love watching her posts.

However, her recent picture is making the headlines as it looks like Bebo is gearing up to hit the sets soon after the over two month long lockdown. To note, the Maharashtra government had recently given the permission to resume shooting but the necessary guidelines during the COVID 19 outbreak. The recent post was a post workout selfie and it was evident that Kareena has been working out hard to shed that extra fat that she might have gained in this lockdown break before she resumes her work. Dressed in a black tee, the Heroine actress has tied her hair in a bun and her sun kissed but sweaty selfie spoke volumes about her rigorous workout. “Dear fat, prepare to die.... Xoxo, me,” Kareena captioned the pic.

Take a look at Kareena’s post workout selfie:

Talking about the work front, Kareena has some interesting projects in her kitty at the moment. She is working on ’s upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Besides, she will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

