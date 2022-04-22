Kareena Kapoor Khan’s swag is unmissable in an oversized tee and boot cut jeans as she gets clicked; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. Fans love to see her pictures and videos on social media. It is always a good day for the paps when they spot Bebo in the city. Be it her fashion game or her swag, everything often makes heads turn. Today too, the Heroine actress was spotted in Bandra outside her building in casual attire and we have to admit that her swag and style will force you to keep your eyes hooked on her.

In the video, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan getting down from her car as the paps were clicking her. She was wearing light blue bootcut jeans that she paired with a white oversized tee. The actress tied her hair in a bun and wore black sunglasses. She walked with style as her staff member held her purse. She completed her look with white sports shoes and waved to the paps before entering her building.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a film co-starring Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' blockbuster Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Naga Chaitanya plays a significant role in Laal Singh Chaddha. Following 3 Idiots and Talaash, this will be Kareena and Aamir's third collaboration. It's worth noting that this will be her first film since Jeh's birth. On August 11, 2022, it will be released in theatres.

She's also collaborating with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma on Sujoy Ghosh's flick. Her digital debut on Netflix will be with this film.

