Kareena Kapoor Khan’s UNSEEN video from her birthday bash shows how to look fabulous at 40; Watch

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her 40th birthday and Bollywood stars such as , , Kiara Advani, and others took to social media to wish the Good Newwz actress. While Bebo rang in her birthday with parents- Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, and sister Karisma Kapoor, she later celebrated the day with Amrita Arora and other friends. Also, from the photos that went viral on social media, we could say that Bebo cut two deliciously massive cakes- one cake had the logo of Wonder Woman while the other was a cake with an elaborate gown with cream-coloured frills at the base and on top of it was a mini Kareena in a red dress.

That said, now we have got our hands on an unseen video, seemingly from her 40th birthday celebrations and in the video, Kareena is seen holding two candles in her hand while dancing and posing for photo. In the video, Bebo is seen wearing a black attire and is seen beaming from ear to ear. A day before her 40th birthday, Kareena took to Instagram to post a note as she turned 40. Bebo’s note read, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan, she will next be seen reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star, , for Laal Singh Chaddha and soon, Bebo will resume the shooting of the film in Mumbai. As per reports, Aamir Khan has returned from Turkey, and now the shooting will take place in Mumbai, and Aamir has asked the makers of the film to ensure only skeletal crew on the sets when Bebo shoots.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Anushka Sharma’s ‘slaying’ note for ‘one and only’ Bebo deserves your attention

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×