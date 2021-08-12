Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Wednesday night mood’ will wash away your midweek monotony; See PIC

It’s been a busy week for Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Bollywood Diva launched her book, “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: the ultimate manual for moms-to-be” in which she shares her feelings, experiences, and learnings from both her pregnancies and her subsequent journey to motherhood. She also officially revealed the name of her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, or Jeh. And lastly, the Udta Punjab actress added another feather to her cap by turning producer, as Ekta Kapoor welcomed her onboard for the next film under their production house, Balaji Motion Pictures.

Ekta took to Instagram to welcome the actress with motivating words. Posting a picture of the two together, she wrote, “Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now! I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film. With women front-lining big ticket films, it’s only right that they get a piece of the pie like their male-counterparts.”

After so many happy announcements one after the other, it looks like Kareena is finally letting the mood for celebration set in. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram stories, and gave fans a glimpse of how her midweek night was going, and it was far from being regular or monotonous. In the story posted by Kareena, she can be seen donning a beautiful black outfit, that she accessorized with a statement dainty necklace. Her open hair, kohled eyes, and light makeup, accentuated her look even more. “Wednesday night mood,” she captioned the story, followed by a red heart.

Have a look at Kareena’s latest photo here:

Looks like it’s time for Kareena to fully celebrate all her big and small wins. Are you excited to witness her new journey in the realms of film production?

