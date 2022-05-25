Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wish for her sweetheart Karan Johar is all about love & pouts; Karisma Kapoor joins in

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar share a great bond together and we have always seen their camaraderie at events and on social media. Well, today is Karan Johar’s birthday and social media is filled with love and wishes for the director and producer. Bebo took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her and KJo who seem to be pouting as always. What caught our attention was her caption for her friend. Even Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to wish Karan with a picture wherein both of them looked gorgeous.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of her and Karan Johar who seem to be pouting and posing for the picture. Bebo is dressed in a white shirt and KJo is wearing a blue shirt as they hold hands. Sharing this picture, Kareena wrote, “I don’t know are we pouting?sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar …No one like you.” Even Karsima Kapoor shared a picture of her with KJo as both of them shine in golden attires. Sharing this picture, she wrote, ‘Happy 50th Birthday to the Golden Boy’.

Check out Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena Kapoor’s professional career, she will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Also starring Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena has also announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena is currently shooting for Ghosh's project in Darjeeling and every now and then, she treats her followers with some behind-the-scenes (BTS) snaps from the sets. For unversed, Sujoy Ghosh's film will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will be a digital release and mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's first web project.

