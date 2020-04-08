Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work from home look prompts Arjun Kapoor to suggest actress is ‘underdressed’; See PHOTO

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium starring Irfan and next, she will be seen romancing Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s one post on Instagram can bring internet to a grinding halt and this is exactly what happened yesterday when Bebo posted, in what looks like a, throwback photo, from one of her vacations wherein she is seen nailing her cowgirl look but alongside the photo, it was the caption that had us in splits as she wrote, “Work from home they said....” In the picture, Kareena is sporting a white linen shirt and a pair of white distressed jeans, accessorised with a hat and amid all the comments, it was Bebo’s Ka aka whose comment was worth the attention as he wrote, “Underdressed by ur own standards.”

Well, for us, Bebo is always dressed to the T because be it her airport looks, gym looks or red carpet appearances, Kareena Kapoor Khan can never go wrong with her sartorial choices. Well, this is not the first time that Arjun has trolled his co-stars because often, when , and others actors post pictures on social media, this Panipat actor makes sure to leave everyone in splits by his quirky sense of humour. Through much of Covid-19 crisis, Kareena has been making sure to give a sneak peek into her quarantine period to her Instafam, and from sharing Taimur and ’s gardening photos to sharing sun kissed selfies to unseen childhood photos, Bebo has been doing it all. Amid the Coronavirus crisis, amongst a host of celebs, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, too, have extended their support to various relief funds needed to fight coronavirus. Earlier this month, Kareena took to Instagram to announce her contribution as she wrote, “We extend our support to the PM-CARES and Chief Minister’s Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irfan and Radhika Madan, and next, she will be seen romancing in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's work from home look here:

