Kareena Kapoor Khan’s workout on Aaj Ki Party BUSTS the myth that exercise can’t be fun; Watch throwback video

A throwback workout video of Kareena Kapoor Khan is all the motivation you would need to get yourself off the bed on the weekend to sweat it out. Take a look.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her love for fitness. The gorgeous star has always maintained that she likes to stay fit and often, is seen working out at home. Be it yoga or Pilates, Kareena often opts for different fitness routines to keep things interesting for herself and that is exactly why she ends up giving fans all the fitness inspiration they would need. Not just this, several times, Kareena has proved that workouts can be fun too and one such throwback video of her is a treat amid lockdown.

Travelling back in time, we stumbled upon a throwback workout video of Kareena in which she is not only seen sweating it out but also enjoying a party song from her film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Yes, in the throwback video, we get to see Kareena clad in a black sports bralette with matching tights. As she joined her fitness trainer in sweating it out, we can see Kareena enjoying and matching her workout steps with the beats of ‘Aaj Ki Party’ song from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

From smiling to pouting to even putting in all the effort, Kareena is seen nailing a fun workout session with her instructor and in short, busting the myth that workouts can’t be fun. The throwback video is surely a treat for her fans to kick start the weekend on a healthy note. Kareena is among the pioneers of setting style goals when it comes to gym looks in Bollywood and many women look up to her for the same.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback workout video on Aaj Ki Party:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena has been staying home with Taimur Ali Khan and . Often, Bebo has given fans a glimpse of her lockdown life with Saif and Taimur. From pampering herself with a homemade face pack to helping Taimur and Saif plant tomatoes, Kareena has been making the most of the lockdown. On the work front, she will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

