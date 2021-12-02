Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saba Ali Khan’s bond is unbreakable as they shower love on each other; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a star and always makes sure to charm her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. She is active on social media and fans love it. Another member of her family who is very active on social media is Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan. She keeps posting several old pictures of her family members that are a visual treat for all the fans. Today yet again she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and it is proof of their unbreakable bond.

In the post that Saba Ali Khan shared, she can be seen standing next to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saba can be seen wearing a purple coloured dress in the picture. She has tied her hair in a single ponytail and looks lovely. Kareena on the other hand is wearing a floral print Kurti and has kept her hand around Saba’s shoulder. Bebo is also holding her coffee mug from the other hand. Kareena as always is glowing as she faintly smiles for the picture. Sharing the picture Saba wrote, “LOVE U....To the moments we share, To the times spent together May our journey be filled , With love laughter n more hugs.....” Kareena reported this picture in her Instagram stories and wrote, “Love you too.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently shared fun-filled photos of Taimur Ali Khan's playdate with his friend Laksshya Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor's son and other kids. Even Kareena and Tusshar posed together in the photos as their kids hung out together in the city. The photos went viral on social media.

