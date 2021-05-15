Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saba & Soha Ali Khan twin in black in UNSEEN pic with Inaaya; Fans say 'royalty in frame'

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has shared a throwback photo with Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from Taimur Ali Khan's birthday. The priceless memory also had Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with all the three ladies of the family.

A hidden treasure was discovered by 's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi in her family album that featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. And, as soon as she found it, Saba shared it with fans on social media. Among the most active members on social media from the Pataudi family, Saba often drops throwback memories with her siblings and nephews, nieces and others on her Instagram handle. On Saturday, she shared an unseen photo with Kareena from Taimur Ali Khan's birthday celebration back in 2019.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared an unseen photo with Kareena, Soha and Inaaya in which all the Pataudi ladies could be seen posing with poise. In the photo, Kareena, Soha and Saba were seen twinning in black outfits as they posed together. Inaaya, on the other hand, is seen clad in a pastel frock as she holds onto her mum Soha. The cute throwback photo gives us a sneak peek into the bond between Kareena, Saba and Soha.

Take a look at the photo:

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "A Moment in time .... #Don't know where this pic was until NOW! Hidden treasures." As soon as Saba shared the unseen photo, comments started pouring in. A fan wrote, "Beauties In One Frame Masha ALLAAH." Another wrote, "Three royal in one frame."

Meanwhile, Saba has been sharing unseen photos from the Pataudi family album on her Instagram handle. From photos with , Sara Ali Khan to cute snippets with Inaaya and Taimur, Saba seems to be using her social media handle to share happy memories with fans. Recently, when Kareena shared a cute photo of Taimur with her younger brother on social media, Saba was among the first family members to react to it.

