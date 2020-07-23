  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur make for one happy family in a beautiful throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who never fails to grab the attention with her Instagram posts, has once again taken the social media storm as she shared an adorable post with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.
2244 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur make for one happy family in a beautiful throwback photoKareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur make for one happy family in a beautiful throwback photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her debut on Instagram early this year, it has been a real treat for her fans. After all, it has given the fans a chance to get a glimpse of Bebo’s life and of course her son Taimur Ali Khan. On the other hand, the Jab We Met actress has also managed to make the headlines every time she makes a post on Instagram. Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing interesting posts, Kareena shared another beautiful family picture to make it a perfect Throwback Thursday treat for the fans.

In the picture, Kareena was seen posing with her boys - husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. The picture was clicked during one of their vacations and the Pataudi family was seen having fun by the lakeside. While Kareena looked pretty in her baby pink colour sweater and denims, the Nawab of Pataudi was exuding charm in his white sweatshirt and denims. However, it was little Tim Tim who stole the show with his cute looks. The Angrezi Medium actress captioned the image as, “All I ever need… #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All I ever need… #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kareena has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Besides, Bebo will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement