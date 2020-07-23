Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur make for one happy family in a beautiful throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who never fails to grab the attention with her Instagram posts, has once again taken the social media storm as she shared an adorable post with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her debut on Instagram early this year, it has been a real treat for her fans. After all, it has given the fans a chance to get a glimpse of Bebo’s life and of course her son Taimur Ali Khan. On the other hand, the Jab We Met actress has also managed to make the headlines every time she makes a post on Instagram. Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing interesting posts, Kareena shared another beautiful family picture to make it a perfect Throwback Thursday treat for the fans.

In the picture, Kareena was seen posing with her boys - husband and son Taimur. The picture was clicked during one of their vacations and the Pataudi family was seen having fun by the lakeside. While Kareena looked pretty in her baby pink colour sweater and denims, the Nawab of Pataudi was exuding charm in his white sweatshirt and denims. However, it was little Tim Tim who stole the show with his cute looks. The Angrezi Medium actress captioned the image as, “All I ever need… #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kareena has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Besides, Bebo will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, , Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Credits :Instagram

