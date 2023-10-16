Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Anniversary: 5 times Bebo fangirled over her 'most handsome' husband on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the hottest couples in B-town. Even though Saif is not on any social media platforms, his wife and actress often share pictures and videos of them together and receive a lot of love from their fans and followers. Whenever they step out, they dish out a major couple goals. Kareena and Saif who are lovingly called Saifeena by their fans are celebrating their 11th anniversary today, October 16. On the occasion of this, Pinkvilla curated a list of Bebo's top five Instagram posts where she fangirled over her 'most handsome' husband.

5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan fangirled over her husband Saif Ali Khan on photo-sharing app

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are adventure lovers. Whenever they find time from their busy schedule, the couple packs their bag and goes on a vacation. The above post is also from one of their vacations. The actress romantically posed with her husband and wished him on his birthday while calling him her 'ultimate lover.' She wrote, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…"

On July 10 this year, Kareena shared a post where she called her husband a "hero." The cutest couple in the industry never fails to inspire young lovers with their couple goals. She captioned her post, "Hair Flying Hero next to me Alps in the background…Ready for the shot Summer 2023."

Last year on Christmas, we got a proper fangirl moment of Kareena as she shared a video of Saif playing guitar. She wrote, "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar… And having my babies and best friends around Love, light, and music to all… Merry Christmas everyone."

In 2021, The Buckingham Murders actress shared a throwback picture with Saif to wish him on their anniversary. She called him the "most handsome" man. Her post read, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world."

Remember when Kareena Kapoor called her husband and actor her "forever Valentine"? She made one of the cutest yet quirky posts on Valentine's Day in 2021. She wrote, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine #HappyValentinesDay."

Pinkvilla wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan a very happy 11th marriage anniversary.

